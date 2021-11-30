Cowboys CB Nahshon Wright Tests Positive For COVID

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy told reporters on Tuesday that CB Nahshon Wright will miss Thursday’s game after testing positive for COVID, per Michael Gehlken.

You can expect the Cowboys to place him on the COVID-19 list in the coming days.

Wright, 23, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 draft. He was a two-year starter at Oregon State and an honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2020.

Wright signed a four-year contract worth $4,785,850 with a $840,618 signing bonus.

In 2021, Wright has appeared in 10 games for Dallas, totaling two tackles and one forced fumble.