Cowboys Completed Interview With Robert Saleh For HC Job

The Cowboys announced on Saturday that they had completed an interview with Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy.

The following is a list of candidates being considered by the team:

Colorado HC Deion Sanders

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks assistant HC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys’ coaching search as the news is available.