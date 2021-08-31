Cowboys Cut 25-Players, Get Down To 53

The Cowboys have officially cut 25 players in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players, per Todd Archer.
The full list of players includes:
-
- DE Ron’Dell Carter
- WR Reggie Davis
- WR Aaron Parker
- FB Nick Ralston
- TE Nick Eubanks
- TE Artayvious Lynn
- LB Luke Gifford
- TE Jeremy Sprinkle
- LS Jake McQuaide
- DT Justin Hamilton
- QB Garrett Gilbert
- WR Johnnie Dixon
- QB Ben DiNucci
- WR Osirus Mitchell
- S Darian Thompson
- S Steven Parker
- CB Deante Burton
- RB Brenden Knox
- RB JaQuan Hardy
- S Tyler Coyle
- DT Austin Faoliu
- OL Isaac Alarcon
- OL Braylon Jones
- OT Eric Smith
- WR Brandon Smith
Thompson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent just over two years in New York before the Giants waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.
Thompson later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He’s returned to Dallas on consecutive one-year contracts the past few seasons.
In 2020, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 total tackles, one interception, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.
DiNucci, 24, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.
DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus.
In 2020, he appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!