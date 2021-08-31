Cowboys Cut 25-Players, Get Down To 53

The Cowboys have officially cut 25 players in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players, per Todd Archer.

The full list of players includes:

Thompson, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent just over two years in New York before the Giants waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

Thompson later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He’s returned to Dallas on consecutive one-year contracts the past few seasons.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 total tackles, one interception, one pass defense, and one forced fumble.

DiNucci, 24, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.

DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus.

In 2020, he appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.