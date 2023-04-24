Cowboys Cut Three Players

The Dallas Cowboys officially cut three players on Monday including LB Devante Bond, TE Ian Bunting and DB Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

Bunting and Taylor-Stuart were waived with failed physical designations.

Bunting, 27, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted out of California in 2019 but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Jets signed Bunting to their practice squad soon after but elected to cut him loose after a few weeks.

From there, he had stints with the Colts, Cardinals and Seahawks before joining the Cowboys in 2021. He’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Bunting appeared in one game but did not register a statistic.