Cowboys Cuts Including QBs Garrett Gilbert & Ben DiNucci

The Dallas Cowboys have begun trimming their roster down to 53 players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
The full list of roster cuts for the Cowboys includes:
- S Steven Parker (Tom Pelissero)
- OT Eric Smith (Aaron Wilson)
- QB Ben DiNucci (Jeremy Fowler)
- QB Garrett Gilbert (Ian Rapoport)
DiNucci, 24, originally began his college career at Pittsburgh before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. The Cowboys used the No. 231 overall pick in the seventh round on him in 2020.
DiNucci signed a four-year, $3,390,148 rookie contract that includes a $95,148 signing bonus.
In 2020, he appeared in three games for the Cowboys and completed 23-43 pass attempts for 219 yards. He also rushed six times for 22 yards.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!