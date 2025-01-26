Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer Likely To Retire, Team Could Hire Matt Eberflus

Ed Werder says that Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer has told him he will not be returning to the Cowboys staff in 2025 and is likely to retire from the NFL.

Werder adds that the team will likely hire former Bears HC Matt Eberflus as their defensive coordinator.

Zimmer previously told Tom Pelissero that he could look to land with another team if there’s interest, as all options were open for him following the expiration of his contract.

Zimmer, 68, began his NFL coaching career with the Cowboys back in 1994 as their DBs coach. He worked his way up to defensive coordinator and had stints with the Falcons and Bengals before the Vikings hired him as their head coach in 2014.

Minnesota signed Zimmer to a three-year extension as he entered a “lame duck” season in the final year of his contract in 2020. He was fired after the 2021 season.

Zimmer worked as a consultant with Deion Sanders at Jackson State and Colorado before returning to the NFL as the Cowboys DC in 2024.

During his eight years as Vikings head coach, Zimmer led the team to a record of 72-56-1 (56.2 percent), which includes three playoff appearances and one trip to the NFC Championship game in 2017.

Eberflus, 54, began coaching in the collegiate ranks where he spent 17 seasons before taking over as the Browns linebackers coach.

The Cowboys later hired him to coach their linebackers in 2011 and he eventually added passing game coordinator to his title in 2016.

Eberflus agreed to join Josh McDaniels‘ staff with the Colts before McDaniels backed out in 2018. The Colts elected to hold onto Eberflus, even though McDaniels decided not to take the job.

The Bears later hired Eberflus as their head coach for the 2022 season. He was fired during the 2024 season.

During his three seasons as Bears’ head coach, Eberflus has posted a record of 14-32 (30.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.

We will have more on the Cowboys’ coaching staff as it becomes available.