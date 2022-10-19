Cowboys Designate DE Tarell Basham To Return From IR

According to Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have designated DE Tarell Basham to return from the injured reserve.

This opens a 21-day window for Basham to be activated.

Basham, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He was waived a year later and claimed off waivers by the Jets and played out his four-year, $3.35 million contract.

He signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys in 2021 and is in the final year of his contract.

In 2021, Basham appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 39 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.