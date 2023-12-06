Cowboys Designate OT Matt Waletzko To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys officially designated OT Matt Waletzko to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Waletzko, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract.
In 2022, Waletzko appeared in three games for the Cowboys.
