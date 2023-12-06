Cowboys Designate OT Matt Waletzko To Return From IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Dallas Cowboys officially designated OT Matt Waletzko to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire. 

Matt Waletzko

Waletzko, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract. 

In 2022, Waletzko appeared in three games for the Cowboys. 

