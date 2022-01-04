Cowboys Designate TE Blake Jarwin To Return From IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced Tuesday they have designated TE Blake Jarwin to return from injured reserve.

The #DallasCowboys moved Blake Jarwin to their injured reserve/designated to return list on Tuesday. Updates | @SleepNumber — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 4, 2022

Jarwin was placed on IR back in November with a hip injury. This opens up a 21-day window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to active roster.

Dallas also signed DT Josiah Bronson to the practice squad.

Jarwin, 26, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension this past March that included $9.25 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jarwin has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and caught 10 passes for 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns.