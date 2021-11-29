Cowboys DT Trysten Hill Suspended Two Games For Punching Raiders OL John Simpson

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport are reporting that the NFL is suspending Cowboys DT Trysten Hill two games without pay for punching Raiders OL John Simpson after their Thanksgiving game.

The decision was made by NFL VP of Football Operations Jon Runyan, who reviewed all video from their indecent.

The NFL has already announced the suspension:

Trysten Hill of the Cowboys has been suspended without pay for two games for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules following Thursday’s game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/lJHui6YGD4 — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 29, 2021

Hill, 23, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Dallas.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in three games for the Cowboys and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.