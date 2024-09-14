Cowboys Elevate Two Players

The Dallas Cowboys announced they elevated LB Nick Vigil and TE Princeton Fant from the practice squad for their Week 2 game against the Saints.

Vigil, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3.013 million contract and made a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season.

The Chargers later signed Vigil to a one-year contract for the 2020 season. He signed another one-year deal with the Vikings in 2021 before joining the Cardinals for the 2022 season.

Vigil joined the Jets in August 2023 but was let go during roster cuts before later joining the Vikings practice squad. After multiple stints on the practice squad with Minnesota in 2023, he signed with Dallas this past offseason. Vigil was among the final roster cuts coming out of camp.

In 2023, Vigil appeared in eight games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.