Cowboys Elevating S Darian Thompson

The Dallas Cowboys elevated S Darian Thompson from the practice squad on Saturday as a standard elevation for Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game against San Francisco. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 15, 2022

Thompson, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2016. He spent just over two years in New York before the Giants waived him with an injury settlement in 2018.

Thompson later signed on to the Cardinals’ practice squad before the Cowboys added him to their active roster. He’s returned to Dallas on consecutive one-year contracts the past few seasons.

In 2021, Thompson played in two games for the Cowboys and recorded three tackles.