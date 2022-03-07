Cowboys Expected To Franchise TE Dalton Schultz

According to Matt Verderame, the Cowboys are expected to place the franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz before Tuesday’s deadline.

If Schultz were to reach free agency, which would be a surprise, Verderame expects him to have a red-hot market with potentially double-digit teams interested.

However, the Cowboys have been clearing space and a tag for Schultz would be fairly affordable. Over The Cap projects the tag for tight ends in 2022 to be $10.8 million.

The two sides would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal, otherwise Schultz will have to play out the 2022 season on the tag.

Schultz, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356.

Schultz is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Schultz appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns.