Cowboys Expected To Hire Nick Sorensen As Special Teams Coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to hire Nick Sorensen as their next special teams coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero.

Sorensen and the 49ers recently parted ways this offseason. Former Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel left Dallas to take the same position at Tennessee.

Sorensen, 46, played 10 years in the NFL for the Dolphins, Rams, Jaguars and Browns. He took his first coaching job with the Seahawks as their secondary coach in 2013 and stayed in Seattle for eight years.

He was then hired as the Jaguars special teams coordinator back in 2021 yet he was not retained by the team back in February of 2022. Sorensen went on to work as a defensive assistant with the 49ers as well as a defensive passing game coordinator and nickels coach for the 2023 season.

In 2024, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 8 in yards allowed, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 29 in points allowed.