Cowboys Expected To Interview Robert Saleh For HC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are interested in former Jets HC Robert Saleh and are expected to interview him for their head coach job.

Dallas has yet to put out an official request to interview anyone for their vacancy, which would make Saleh the first.

Earlier this week, it was reported that some names to keep an eye on include Eagles OC Kellen Moore, former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, and Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys’ coaching search as the news is available.