Cowboys Finalize Deal To Hire Cardinals OL Coach Klayton Adams As New OC

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have finalized a deal on Friday to hire Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams as their new offensive coordinator.

It’s been clear for a few days now that Adams was likely getting the job to work under new HC Brian Schottenheimer, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Here’s a list the full list of candidates for the Cowboys’ OC position this offesason:

Falcons TE Coach Kevin Koger

Cardinals OL coach Klayton Adams

Former Browns OC Ken Dorsey

Adams, 41, began his coaching career at Boise State back in 2005 as a graduate assistant. He worked for a few schools including Western Washington, Sacramento State, and San Jose State before joining Colorado as their RBs and TEs coach in 2013.

Adam worked his way up to co-offensive coordinator before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Colts as their assistant OL coach in 2019.

The Cardinals hired Adams as their offensive line coach in 2023.