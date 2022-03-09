Cowboys Have Fielded Trade Calls For Amari Cooper

According to Jane Slater, sources tell her the Cowboys have gotten trade inquiries regarding WR Amari Cooper.

Last week, Adam Schefter reported that the Cowboys are “likely” to release Cooper by the start of the new league year on March 16.

However, Slater says the team will take things closer to the fifth day of the league year when Cooper’s $20 million salary becomes fully guaranteed before releasing him officially. That gives other teams time to potentially weigh trading a pick instead of competing for Cooper in what will probably be a hot market.

Given Cooper’s enormous base salary, it’s unlikely Dallas will get much, if anything. But something is better than nothing.

Releasing or trading Cooper will result in $16 million of cap savings for the Cowboys while creating $6 million of dead money for the 2022 season.

Cooper, 27, is a former No. 4 overall pick by the Raiders out of Alabama in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for a first-round pick midway through the 2018 season.

Cooper played out the final year of his four-year, $22.7 million contract, as well as his fifth-year option which cost Dallas $13,924,000 for 2019. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a five-year, $100 million contract with the Cowboys in 2020.

Cooper is set to make a base salary of $20 million in 2022.

In 2021, Cooper appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 68 passes for 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Cooper as the news is available.