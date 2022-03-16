Cowboys Have ‘Legit Interest’ In Za’Darius Smith

Calvin Watkins reports that the Cowboys are doing due diligence on plenty of players at this time, but they have “legit interest” in former Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith. Watkins mentions that the back injury Smith dealt with last year is something that will be looked at.

Michael Gehlkan adds that Dallas has shown at least “preliminary interest” in an array of options, including Smith.

According to Watkins, the Cowboys still have interest in re-signing DE Dorance Armstrong.

The Cowboys reportedly have interest in free agent EDGE Von Miller as well, so they’re clearly looking to bolster their depth after losing Randy Gregory to the Broncos.

Last we heard regarding Smith, Tom Pelissero reported that the Ravens are one of the multiple teams interested in him.

Smith, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $66 million contract with the Packers in 2019.

Smith had one year remaining on his contract and was set to make a base salary of $14,500,000 for the 2021 season when the Packers released him.

In 2021, Smith was limited to appearing in one game for the Packers and recording one tackle and no sacks.

