Cowboys Have Made Recent Offers To CeeDee Lamb & Dak Prescott

Todd Archer reports that the Cowboys made an offer to WR CeeDee Lamb on Friday and to QB Dak Prescott within the last week, according to Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones.

According to Ian Rapoport, Lamb and the Cowboys have worked on a new contract, but have yet to reach an agreement at this time.

Lamb is currently holding out from training camp awaiting an extension and is subject to fines of $40,000 per day he’s away from the team.

The two parties may be able to get a deal in place in the coming days, given that Lamb appears to have been the team’s priority for an extension.

Lamb could push the top end of the market once all is said and done. It’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

Stephen Jones previously mentioned the team is optimistic about getting a deal done with Prescott and have been talking to him directly.

Prescott is in line to be an unrestricted free agent next year and the Cowboys won’t be able to franchise him, which is why this is a situation many are watching.

It’s going to take quite a bit of money to retain Prescott long-term. Dallas did trade for Trey Lance, but it remains to be seen whether he could be a long-term option for them.

Prescott was seen in a protective boot on his right foot after suffering a foot sprain, but this isn’t expected to be a lingering issue for him during training camp.

Prescott, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.72 million contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when Dallas placed the franchise tag on him.

The following offseason, Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract that included $126 million guaranteed. The contract can top out at $164 million.

In 2023, Prescott appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and completed 69.5 percent of his passes for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He added 55 carries for 246 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more news on Lamb and Prescott as soon as it becomes available.