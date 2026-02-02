Cowboys Have Not Had Extension Talks With George Pickens Yet

Cowboys WR George Pickens is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason after posting career-highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns in his first year in Dallas.

Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys have not held any talks with Pickens yet. Watkins doesn’t think this is surprising after Dallas’ recent history with significant extensions, but he believes they should act sooner than later after the fiasco with former DE Micah Parsons last offseason.

Watkins says Cowboys officials have expressed a desire to re-sign Pickens the moment the season ended, but he’s due for a massive pay raise after a terrific season. Pickens made a base salary of $3,656,000 in 2025, but he had a valuation of $31,681,000 for the year per OverTheCap.com.

Watkins also mentions Dallas has had preliminary talks with RB Javonte Williams, who is also set to be an unrestricted free agaent. Per Watkins, talks are on hold with Williams until he finalizes a deal to hire an agent.

Pickens, 24, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and a second-team preseason All-SEC at Georgia. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s in the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus when he was traded to the Cowboys after the draft for a future third-round pick.

In 2025, Pickens appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pickens and the Cowboys as the news becomes available.