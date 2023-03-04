Cowboys Have Same Level Of Interest In Odell Beckham As Last Year

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters Friday night at the Combine that he’s had indirect contact with free agent WR Odell Beckham and even spoken with Beckham’s mother.

“He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,” Jones said of Beckham, per Todd Archer.

The Cowboys were arguably the most interested suitor in Beckham last season, but the veteran receiver ultimately sat out the season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Dallas was looking for help for a stretch run and Beckham reportedly wanted a multi-year contract. Ultimately, the stars didn’t align and Beckham remains a free agent able to sign at any time.

Beckham, 30, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick, and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.