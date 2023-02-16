Cowboys Hire Sharrif Floyd As Assistant DL/Quality Control Coach

The Dallas Cowboys have hired former DT Sharrif Floyd as their assistant DL/quality control coach, according to Field Yates.

Floyd played under current Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, so there’s some familiarity between the two sides.

Floyd, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2013. He battled knee and ankle injuries throughout his four-year career in Minnesota.

Ultimately, his career ended abruptly after undergoing an arthroscopic knee surgery in 2016.

For his career, Floyd recorded 95 tackles, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, four pass defenses over the course of four seasons and 44 games.