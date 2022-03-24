Cowboys Hiring Brian Schottenheimer To Coaching Staff

According to Albert Breer, the Cowboys are hiring former Jaguars QB coach Brian Schottenheimer to their coaching staff.

Breer says Schottenheimer will work with both OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn in a role focused on league trends and game planning.

Schottenheimer, 48, began his NFL coaching career with the Rams in 1997 as an assistant. He later worked for Washington, Chargers, Jets, and Rams before joining the Colts in 2016. The Seahawks hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season but made the decision to move in a new direction last year.

The Jaguars hired Schottenheimer as their passing game coordinator/QBs coach last year. He was not retained when Urban Meyer was fired, though.

In 2020, the Seahawks’ offense ranked No. 17 in total yards, No. 8 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 16 in passing yards.