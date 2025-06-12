Cowboys Host Five Tryout Players At Mandatory Minicamp Including OT George Fant

Per Patrik Walker of the team’s website, the Cowboys hosted five tryout players at mandatory minicamp.

The following are the five players who have been trying out with Dallas:

Fant, 32, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2024, Fant appeared in two games for the Seahawks.