Cowboys Hosted Georgia TE Darnell Washington & South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys recently hosted Georgia TE Darnell Washington and South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft for top 30 visits.

Washington’s had a busy schedule and could be an option for Dallas if it addresses its need at tight end in the first round. Kraft would be on the table for the Cowboys potentially on Day 2.

Washington is enormous at 6-6 and 275 pounds and also tested extraordinarily well at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, which could make him a first-round pick.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Washington, 21, was named second-team All-SEC after his junior season at Georgia. He decided to forego his remaining eligibility and declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 30 overall player and No. 4 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL TE Darren Fells.

During his three-year college career, Washington recorded 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns in 27 career games.

Kraft, 22, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021, third-team in 2022.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 51 overall prospect and No. 5 tight end. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth.

During his four-year college career, Kraft appeared in 32 games and made 21 starts. He recorded 99 receptions for 1,218 yards and nine touchdowns.