Cowboys Hosting Free Agent LB Shaq Leonard For Visit

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said Sunday that they have interest in free agent LB Shaq Leonard.

A source close to the situation tells Calvin Watkins that Leonard will visit the Cowboys this week, but a specific date hasn’t been finalized as of now.

Reports have said the Broncos, Cowboys, Eagles and Vikings are mong interested in teams in Leonard.

The Colts waived Leonard because his role on defense was decreasing, as multiple back surgeries have limited him over the past few years.

Even if he’s not as good as he used to be, there are still plenty of contending teams who need help at linebacker, so Leonard will have a market.

Leonard, 28, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He was slated to make base salaries of $15.7 million and $13.6 million over the next two seasons when the Colts cut him midseason.

In 2023, Leonard has appeared in nine games for the Colts and recorded 65 total tackles, two tackles for loss and no sacks or interceptions.

