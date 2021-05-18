Cowboys Hosting QB Brett Hundley On A Visit

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are scheduled to host free agent QB Brett Hundley for a visit this week.

Hundley worked with Packers HC Mike McCarthy while they were together in Green Bay.

Dallas has been taking a look at some available quarterbacks in recent weeks.

Hundley, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2015. He was traded to the Seahawks in 2018 for a sixth-round pick.

Hundley played out the final year of his four-year, $2.504 million contract that included a $223,632 signing bonus before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019. He returned to Arizona last on a one-year deal.

In 2019, Hundley appeared in three games for the Cardinals and completed 5 of 11 pass attempts for 49 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed for 41 yards.