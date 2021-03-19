Cowboys Hosting Safeties Malik Hooker & Damontae Kazee On Visits

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are scheduled to host free agent safeties Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee for visits next week.

Kazee notably played for former Falcons HC Dan Quinn, who is now the Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Hooker, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $12.6 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and stands to make a base salary of $2.18 million in 2020.

The Colts declined Hooker’s fifth-year option for the 2021 season, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Hooker appeared in two games and recorded seven tackles and no interceptions.

Kazee, 27, was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons out of San Diego State back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.68 million contract with the team that included a signing bonus of $288,922.

Kazee played out the final year of his rookie contract and is now set to become a free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Kazee appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded 20 tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.

We have both of them included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.