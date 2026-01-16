Cowboys Hosting Vikings DBs Coach Daronte Jones For In-Person DC Interview

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are hosting Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones for an in-person interview on Saturday for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s the list of candidates for the Cowboys’ job:

Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Requested) Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Requested) Cowboys DL coach Aaron Whitecotton (Scheduled) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Requested) Former Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon (Scheduled) Eagles DB coach Christian Parker (Requested) Giants interim DC Charlie Bullen (Requested) Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich (Blocked) Packers DL coach Demarcus Covington (Requested)

This will be Jones’ second meeting with Dallas after initially interviewing last week.

The Jets also requested an interview with Jones for their DC position. Jones drew interest from the Bears, Jaguars, and Saints as a coordinator last year.

Jones, 46, started as a graduate assistant at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2001 before working at Nicholls State and Bowie State.

He later was a graduate assistant at UCLA in 2010 before transitioning to the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes as a DB coach in 2011. From there he held similar roles with Hawaii and Wisconsin before jumping to the NFL with the Dolphins as an assistant DB coach in 2016.

In 2018, Jones was the CB coach for the Bengals before being hired as the DB coach by the Vikings in 2020. He left for LSU in 2021 where he had his first stint as a defensive coordinator before returning to the Vikings in his old capacity the following season where he has remained since.