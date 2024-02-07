Cowboys Interviewing Jets Safeties Coach Marquand Manuel For DC Job

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are scheduled to interview Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel for their defensive coordinator job on Thursday.

Manuel drew interest from the Jaguars for their defensive coordinator job.

The Cowboys have interviewed Mike Zimmer, Rex Ryan and Ron Rivera for the vacancy with former Giants DC Wink Martindale also coming up as a potential option.

Manuel, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2012 as an assistant special teams coach. After three seasons in Seattle, the Falcons hired him as their secondary coach and he worked his way up to defensive coordinator in 2017.

The Falcons dismissed Manuel following the 2018 season. He joined the Eagles coaching staff as a secondary coach in 2020, then left for the safeties coach role with the Jets in 2021.