Cowboys Make Five Roster Moves Including Placing WR Michael Gallup On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they made five roster moves on Tuesday including:

Additionally, the @dallascowboys activated DT Quinton Bohanna from Reserve/COVID-19, placed T Josh Ball on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and placed WR Michael Gallup on Reserve/Injured. The club also restored S Tyler Coyle and T Isaac Alarcon to the practice squad on Tuesday. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 4, 2022

Activating DT Quinton Bohanna from the COVID list

from the COVID list Putting WR Michael Gallup on injured reserve

on injured reserve Putting OL Josh Ball on the COVID list

on the COVID list Restoring S Tyler Coyle and OL Isaac Alarcon to the practice squad

Gallup, 25, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Gallup has appeared in nine games for the Cowboys and caught 35 passes for 445 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

