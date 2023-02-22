Cowboys Make Four Coaching Moves Including Naming Scott Tolzien QBs Coach

The Dallas Cowboys made a series of coaching changes on Wednesday as part of HC Mike McCarthy’s 2022 staff, according to Todd Archer.

The full list includes:

Jeff Blasko – run game coordinator/RBs coach

– run game coordinator/RBs coach Scott Tolzien – quarterbacks coach

– quarterbacks coach Scott McCurley – LBs coach

– LBs coach Cannon Matthews – assistant defensive backs coach

Tolzien, 25, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2011. The Chargers waived him coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the 49ers.

From there, Tolzien played for the Packers and Colts before deciding to retire following the 2018 season.

Tolzien spent a year at Wisconsin as a coaching analyst before joining the Cowboys’ staff as an assistant coach in 2020.

For his career, Tolzien appeared in 10 games and completed 60.3 percent of his passes for 1,065 yards, two touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for one touchdown.