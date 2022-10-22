Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The Cowboys announced Saturday that they are placing OT Matt Waletzko on IR ahead of Week 7 and signing DT Carlos Watkins to the active roster.

The @dallascowboys placed T Matt Waletzko on Reserve/Injured on Saturday. The club also signed DT Carlos Watkins to the active roster from the practice squad and elevated RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to Sunday’s game against Detroit. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) October 22, 2022

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions.

Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston.

Watkins was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Dallas brought him back this past March but added him to their practice squad at the start of the season.

In 2021, Watkins appeared in 15 games for the Texans and recorded 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception returned for a touchdown, a fumble recovery and one pass defended.