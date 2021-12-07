Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves, Including Activating OT Terence Steele

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have made four roster moves, including activating OT Terence Steele from the COVID-19 list.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Tuesday: Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

– T Terence Steele

– TE Blake Jarwin (Restored back to Reserve/Injured)

– T.J. Vasher (Restored back to Reserve/NFI) Restored to Practice Squad:

– WR Robert Foster — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 7, 2021

Dallas also restored TE Blake Jarwin and WR T.J. Vasher back to injured reserve and the non-football injury list, while WR Robert Foster was restored to the practice squad.

Steele, 24, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

In 2021, Steele has appeared in 11 games and made 10 starts for the Cowboys at tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 53 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.