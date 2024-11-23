Cowboys Make Six Roster Moves

Per Mike Garafolo, the Cowboys made six roster moves on Saturday including activating DE Marshawn Kneeland and OT Chuma Edoga from injured reserve.

The team also placed S Markquese Bell on injured reserve and waived DE KJ Henry. For Week 12, they are elevating TE Princeton Fant and CB Kemon Hall.

Dallas opted not to active WR Brandin Cooks, who was designated to return, with CB Trevon Diggs and G Zack Martin ruled out for Week 12.

Kneeland, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Michigan and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2023. The Cowboys selected him with the No. 56 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,832,646 contract that includes a $1,789,196 signing bonus and will carry a $1,242,299 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Kneeland has appeared in five games for the Cowboys and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.