Cowboys Make Six Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys officially made six roster moves on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

The full list includes:

Cowboys signed OT Chuma Edoga and LS Trent Sieg .

and LS . Cowboys placed OT Matt Waletzko and DB Nahshon Wright on injured reserve.

and DB on injured reserve. Cowboys signed C Sean Harlow and Willington Previlon to their practice squad.

Edoga, 25, was selected in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Jets out of USC. He later signed a four-year, $3.4 million contract with the Jets that includes an $867,000 signing bonus.

The Jets opted to waive Edoga during final roster cuts and he was claimed by the Falcons.

In 2022, Edoga appeared in two games for the Falcons and made one start.