Cowboys Make Three Moves Including Placing TE Blake Jarwin On IR

The Cowboys announced that they have placed TE Blake Jarwin on injured reserve and are also activating LB Francis Bernard. The team is also signing DT Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to their active roster.

Jarwin, 26, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension this past March that included $9.25 million guaranteed.

In 2019, Jarwin appeared in all 16 games and recorded 31 receptions for 365 yards receiving (11.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.