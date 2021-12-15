Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys announced they have designated S Donovan Wilson to return from injured reserve.

The @dallascowboys made the following transactions on Wednesday: Designated for Return from Reserve/Injured:

– S Donovan Wilson Signed to Practice Squad:

– DT Justin Hamilton Waived from Practice Squad:

– DB Deante Burton — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) December 15, 2021

This opens up a three-week window for Wilson to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The Cowboys also signed DT Justin Hamilton to the practice squad and released DB Deante Burton in a corresponding move.

Wilson, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.6 million deal and is set to make a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Cowboys and recorded 18 total tackles and one pass deflection.