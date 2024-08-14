Cowboys Make Two Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys have signed OT Cole Cabral to a contract and waived DE Shaka Toney with an injury designation, per Todd Archer.

Toney will revert to injured reserve should he clear waivers on Thursday.

Toney, 26, was drafted in the sixth round out of Penn State by the Commanders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

Toney was entering the third year of that deal in 2023 when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling. He was reinstated after a year and eventually released by the Commanders in April.

The Cowboys signed Toney a few months later.

In 2022, Toney appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded eight total tackles and one tackle for loss.