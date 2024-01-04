Cowboys Making Eight Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys are making eight practice squad moves today, per Michael Gehlken.

La'el Collins

The Cowboys signed OL La’el Collins, LB Damien Wilson, WR Racey McMath and RB SaRodorick Thompson

In corresponding moves, Dallas released WR Martavis Bryant, WR Tyron Johnson, OL Adam Pankey and DT Willington Previlon

The Cowboys practice squad now includes:  

  1. T Earl Bostick
  2. DB Josh Butler
  3. RB Malik Davis
  4. TE Princeton Fant
  5. LB Malik Jefferson
  6. DE Durrell Johnson
  7. WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper
  8. DB Sheldrick Redwine
  9. C Billy Price
  10. LB Buddy Johnson
  11. C Dakoda Shepley
  12. DT Carl Davis
  13. OL La’el Collins
  14. LB Damien Wilson
  15. WR Racey McMath
  16. RB SaRodorick Thompson

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019. 

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We had Collins included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

