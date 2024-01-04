Cowboys Making Eight Practice Squad Moves

The Dallas Cowboys are making eight practice squad moves today, per Michael Gehlken.

The Cowboys signed OL La’el Collins, LB Damien Wilson, WR Racey McMath and RB SaRodorick Thompson.

In corresponding moves, Dallas released WR Martavis Bryant, WR Tyron Johnson, OL Adam Pankey and DT Willington Previlon.

The Cowboys practice squad now includes:

T Earl Bostick DB Josh Butler RB Malik Davis TE Princeton Fant LB Malik Jefferson DE Durrell Johnson WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper DB Sheldrick Redwine C Billy Price LB Buddy Johnson C Dakoda Shepley DT Carl Davis OL La’el Collins LB Damien Wilson WR Racey McMath RB SaRodorick Thompson

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before later releasing him.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We had Collins included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.