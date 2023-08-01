Cowboys Not Ruling Out Re-Signing Ezekiel Elliott

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that they are not ruling out the possibility of re-signing RB Ezekiel Elliott.

“He’s not ruled out at all,” Jones said of Elliott, per Jon Machota.

Cowboys RB Ronald Jones was suspended for the first two games of the regular season due to a PED violation, which has led to some more questions about a potential return to Dallas for Elliott.

Jones added that they’re “reading the tea leaves” right now regarding possibly bringing Elliott back.

Elliott recently visited with the Patriots, but left New England without a deal.

Elliott, 27, was taken with the No. 4 overall pick by the Cowboys back in 2016. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $24,956,342, which included a signing bonus of $16,350,068.

Elliott was set to make a base salary of $3.85 million for the 2019 season and another $9.1 million in 2020 under the fifth-year option when he elected to hold out for a new deal in 2019. Dallas eventually re-signed him to a six-year, $90 million extension that included $50 million guaranteed.

However, the Cowboys designated Elliott a June 1 release earlier this offseason.

In 2022, Elliott appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and rushed for 876 yards on 231 carries (3.8 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.