Cowboys Offered Micah Parsons & First-Round Pick To Jets For Quinnen Williams Before Season

The Dallas Cowboys made a pair of blockbuster trades this season, sending Micah Parsons to the Packers before the start of the season, while Jerry Jones swung a deal to land Quinnen Williams from the Jets ahead of the trade deadline. When appearing on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that he offered Parsons and a first-round pick to New York in exchange for Williams before the start of the regular season.

“I thought that much of Williams,” Jones said, via Jon Machota.

However, Connor Hughes reports that Jones never officially made the offer to the Jets, and there was just a brief “conversation between owners.”

According to Hughes, New York was never going to offer Parsons the type of contract extension he needed to finalize a trade.

The Cowboys poked around Williams at the beginning of the season when they were trading Micah Parsons, and they ended up using some of the draft capital gained in that deal to bring Williams to Dallas.

Williams was a name that had been floated in trade rumors for a couple of weeks, but the Jets had been highly resistant to moving him. That changed right before the deadline.

There was a sense around the league that Williams was unhappy in New York due to all the losing, and his contract could become an issue this offseason with the guarantees set to expire.

Williams, 27, was selected by the Jets as the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract with a $21,677,732 signing bonus.

The Jets picked up his fifth-year option, which was worth $11.5 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In July of 2023, the Jets signed Williams to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. The deal included $66 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in eight games for the Jets and recorded 32 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack and three forced fumbles.