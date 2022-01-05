Cowboys Officially Make Four Moves Including Activating LB Keanu Neal

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Wednesday that they are activating LB Keanu Neal from the COVID-19/Reserve list and are also signing DT Josiah Bronson to their practice squad.

Dallas also officially placed LB Micah Parsons on the COVID-19 list and restored CB Kyron Brown from the practice squad’s COVID-19 list.

Placed on Reserve/COVID-19:

– LB Micah Parsons
Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

– LB Keanu Neal
Placed on Practice Squad/COVID:

– DT Josiah Bronson
Restored to Practice Squad:

Neal, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year, $10,737,644 contract when the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option for the 2020 season.

Neal made a base salary of around $6.7 million for the 2020 season. As an unrestricted free agent, he signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Cowboys for 2021.

In 2021, Neal has appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 67 tackles and a sack.