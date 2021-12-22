Cowboys Officially Make Three Roster Moves

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are designating WR T.J. Vasher to return from the non-football injury list and OT Josh Ball from the injured reserve.

Dallas also activated DT Osa Odighizuwa from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

This opens a 21-day window for Ball and Vasher to practice before being activated.

Vasher, 23, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021 out of Texas Tech. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with Dallas.

In 2021, Vasher hasn’t played in a game and has been on the reserve/non-football injury list since August.

During his five-year college career, Vasher caught 146 passes for 1,983 yards (14.6 YPC) and 21 touchdowns in 37 career games.