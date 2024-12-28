Cowboys Officially Place WR CeeDee Lamb On IR, Among Other Moves

Per Jonathan Jones, the Cowboys have officially placed WR CeeDee Lamb on injured reserve.

Dallas made several other moves on Saturday including:

He’d been playing through a significant shoulder injury, but with Dallas eliminated from the playoffs, it made no sense for him to continue trying to push through.

Lamb is not expected to need surgery to correct his sprained shoulder and will have plenty of time to rehab and be ready for OTAs.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

Lamb was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 when he agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal at the start of this season.

In 2024, Lamb appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 101 passes on 152 targets for 1,159 yards receiving and six touchdowns.