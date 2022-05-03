Cowboys Officially Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday they have finalized their undrafted free agent class, signing 20 players to the roster.

The full list includes:

UCF EDGE Big Kat Bryant Georgia Tech S Juanyeh Thomas FAMU S Markquese Bell Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle Texas A&M Commerce OL Amon Simon USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart Harvard RB Aaron Shampklin Boston College G Alec Lindstrom Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond Texas Tech K Jonathan Garibay TCU S La’Kendrick Van Zandt Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford Liberty LB Storey Jackson Western Illinois WR Dennis Houston BYU C James Empey Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot Florida RB Malik Davis Kentucky CB Quandre Mosely Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson Utah DE Mike Tafua

Garibay kicked for two years at Texas Tech and has a chance to win the starting kicker job in Dallas.

In 2021, Garibay made 15-16 field goal attempts with a long of 62 yards, as well as 49 of 50 extra points.