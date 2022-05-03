Cowboys Officially Sign 20 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced on Tuesday they have finalized their undrafted free agent class, signing 20 players to the roster. 

The full list includes: 

  1. UCF EDGE Big Kat Bryant
  2. Georgia Tech S Juanyeh Thomas
  3. FAMU S Markquese Bell
  4. Indiana WR Ty Fryfogle
  5. Texas A&M Commerce OL Amon Simon
  6. USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
  7. Harvard RB Aaron Shampklin
  8. Boston College G Alec Lindstrom
  9. Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond
  10. Texas Tech K Jonathan Garibay
  11. TCU S La’Kendrick Van Zandt
  12. Texas A&M LB Aaron Hansford
  13. Liberty LB Storey Jackson
  14. Western Illinois WR Dennis Houston
  15. BYU C James Empey
  16. Indiana TE Peyton Hendershot
  17. Florida RB Malik Davis
  18. Kentucky CB Quandre Mosely
  19. Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson
  20. Utah DE Mike Tafua

Garibay kicked for two years at Texas Tech and has a chance to win the starting kicker job in Dallas. 

In 2021, Garibay made 15-16 field goal attempts with a long of 62 yards, as well as 49 of 50 extra points. 

