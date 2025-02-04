Cowboys OL Zack Martin Hasn’t Made Decision About Playing In 2025 Yet

Cowboys OL Zack Martin tells Clarence Hill that he has not yet made a decision about whether he’s going to play this upcoming season.

Martin added he’s working to get his ankle healthy first after season-ending surgery in December.

The longtime Cowboy is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He mentioned to Hill the idea of returning and playing for new HC Brian Schottenheimer, who historically has operated a run-heavy offense, is at least a little intriguing to him.

Martin, 34, is a former first-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.967 million contract when the Cowboys picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Martin was set to make $9.341 million for the 2018 season when he agreed to a six-year, $84 million extension that included $40 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Martin appeared in and started 10 games for the Cowboys at guard. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 31 guard out of 77 qualifying players.