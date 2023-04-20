Cowboys OT Terence Steele Signs RFA Tender

According to Field Yates, Cowboys OT Terence Steele signed his second-round restricted free-agent tender on Thursday.

The second-round tender will cost Dallas $4.3 million for the 2023 season.

Back in March, it was reported Dallas hoped to reach a long-term deal after placing the restricted free agent tender on him given they consider him a key part of their offensive core.

Steele, 25, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech in 2020. He signed a three-year, $2.295 million deal and made the team coming out of the preseason each of the past two years.

He is considered to be ahead of schedule in his rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 14.

In 2022, Steele appeared in and started 13 games for the Cowboys at tackle.