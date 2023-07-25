Cowboys Place CB Jourdan Lewis & TE Luke Schoonmkaer On Injury Lists

The Cowboys announced on Tuesday that they have placed CB Jourdan Lewis on the active/physically unable to perform list and TE Luke Schoonmaker on the active/non-football injury list.
The @dallascowboys signed CB Trevon Diggs to an extension on Tuesday. The club also made the following transactions:
Placed on Active/Physically Unable to Perform:
– CB Jourdan Lewis
Placed on Active/Non-Football Injury list:
– TE Luke Schoonmaker
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) July 25, 2023
Lewis, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Cowboys out of Michigan back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and re-signed to a three-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.
He’s set to earn a base salary of $4.5 million in 2023 after missing time with a Lisfranc injury he suffered back in October.
In 2022, Lewis appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and recorded 26 total tackles, one sack, one interception, and one pass defense.
