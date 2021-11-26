Cowboys Place TE Blake Jarwin On COVID-19 List

The Dallas Cowboys officially placed TE Blake Jarwin on the COVID-19 list on Friday, according to Field Yates.

Jarwin is still on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Jarwin, 26, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2017. He joined their practice squad coming out of the preseason his rookie year and was promoted to their active roster shortly after.

The Cowboys signed Jarwin to a three-year, $24.25 million extension this past March that included $9.25 million guaranteed.

In 2021, Jarwin has appeared in seven games for the Cowboys and caught 10 passes for 90 yards receiving and two touchdowns.